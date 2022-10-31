Governor Brad Little Endorses Republican Debbie Critchfield for Idaho Superintendent

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)– Governor Brad Little has formally endorsed Debbie Critchfield to be Idaho’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“I know Debbie will uphold our constitutional obligation to Idaho students and schools,” said Governor Brad Little. “We have great momentum in Idaho, with historic ongoing investments in education. Her experience and track record will ensure these commitments make a difference for Idaho students– from early literacy to college and career readiness.”

“As a great advocate for Idaho’s educators and students these past four years, I am honored to receive Governor Little’s endorsement and support for my campaign,” said Debbie Critchfield. “I look forward to working with him in putting skills at the core of what our schools deliver, providing our educators what they need in the classroom, and empowering our parents to be partners in delivering education.”

Critchfield is running against Democrat Terry Gilbert o be Idaho’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction.

