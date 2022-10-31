Hagerman seeks to pass Special Revenue Bond in upcoming election

There will be a public meeting to learn more about this project on November 2. It will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Hagerman Senior Center.
Hagerman election
Hagerman election(sk)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the ballot next week is a Special Revenue Bond in the City of Hagerman.

Mayor Alan Jay says the City of Hagerman only has one source of water in the town, which is a spring. Two months of the year, there isn’t enough water for the city so they have to pull from a well. If something were to happen to the well, they would have no water in the entire city.

The city says they are now looking to get water from State Parks, and they already have the water rights from those State Parks. This bond would help get the infrastructure from the park to the town.

Hagerman has been given a grant for $4.3 million dollars towards this project.

If this bond doesn’t pass, however, they won’t be awarded the grant, and will have to fund the project fully out of tax payer dollars.

“There is not one person on the council that wants to have to charge the city more, but to take care of the city I think most of them know this is something we have to do,” said Mayor Alan Jay.

The total monthly rates for the users will raise from $56.00 to $68.00 a month for your water bill, if the bond passes.

There will be a public meeting to learn more about this project on November 2. It will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Hagerman Senior Center. A link to a sample ballot can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home
Nathanael Michael West
Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor
State playoffs first round: Southern Idaho high school football state playoffs, standings,...
State playoffs first round: Southern Idaho high school football state playoffs, standings, scores and highlights

Latest News

The City of Ketchum and a local non-profit are concerned about the surge of people coming into...
Wood River Valley leaders looking for solutions to deal with homeless surge
Halloween Carnival
Jump Time Idaho hosts Halloween event this Saturday
Kids and parents gather in Wyoming County for trick or treat.
Trunk or Treat Twin Falls sees large turnout Saturday
ADPH is giving tips to help kids avoid getting cavities this Halloween season.
How inflation is impacting Halloween in Twin Falls this year