Hagerman seeks to pass Special Revenue Bond in upcoming election

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the ballot next week is a Special Revenue Bond in the City of Hagerman.

Mayor Alan Jay says the City of Hagerman only has one source of water in the town, which is a spring. Two months of the year, there isn’t enough water for the city so they have to pull from a well. If something were to happen to the well, they would have no water in the entire city.

The city says they are now looking to get water from State Parks, and they already have the water rights from those State Parks. This bond would help get the infrastructure from the park to the town.

Hagerman has been given a grant for $4.3 million dollars towards this project.

If this bond doesn’t pass, however, they won’t be awarded the grant, and will have to fund the project fully out of tax payer dollars.

“There is not one person on the council that wants to have to charge the city more, but to take care of the city I think most of them know this is something we have to do,” said Mayor Alan Jay.

The total monthly rates for the users will raise from $56.00 to $68.00 a month for your water bill, if the bond passes.

There will be a public meeting to learn more about this project on November 2. It will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Hagerman Senior Center. A link to a sample ballot can be found here.

