How inflation is impacting Halloween in Twin Falls this year

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween spending is expected to hit a record this year.

According to experts, Americans are expected spend $10.6 billion, with everything from costumes to candy costing more. Here in Twin Falls there were many Halloween festivities happening this weekend leading up to the big day.

We asked some people at the trunk-or-treat on Main Street how they are handling the pinch on their wallets.

“We ordered in bulk so we didn’t see a huge change,” said Kendra Verhoeven of K.R.S. Accounting. “A little bit of a cost increase, but not too much.”

According to experts, some popular candy brands have seen price hikes. Skittles and Starburst saw the highest price increases at 42% and 35% respectively. Americans are expected to dish out more than $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
Nathanael Michael West
Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor
State playoffs first round: Southern Idaho high school football state playoffs, standings,...
State playoffs first round: Southern Idaho high school football state playoffs, standings, scores and highlights

Latest News

Halloween Carnival
Jump Time Idaho hosts Halloween event this Saturday
Kids and parents gather in Wyoming County for trick or treat.
Trunk or Treat Twin Falls sees large turnout Saturday
Yellow Brick Cafe
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
Elections
New website to target Idaho election misinformation