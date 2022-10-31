How inflation is impacting Halloween in Twin Falls this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween spending is expected to hit a record this year.

According to experts, Americans are expected spend $10.6 billion, with everything from costumes to candy costing more. Here in Twin Falls there were many Halloween festivities happening this weekend leading up to the big day.

We asked some people at the trunk-or-treat on Main Street how they are handling the pinch on their wallets.

“We ordered in bulk so we didn’t see a huge change,” said Kendra Verhoeven of K.R.S. Accounting. “A little bit of a cost increase, but not too much.”

According to experts, some popular candy brands have seen price hikes. Skittles and Starburst saw the highest price increases at 42% and 35% respectively. Americans are expected to dish out more than $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.

