Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind gives students a magical experience for Halloween

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In celebration of Halloween, The Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind turned their library into a magical world for a day.

Hogwarts comes to Gooding, as the librarian says there are many similarities between Hogwarts and the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.

The first being all of the students are away from their parents. They also have special abilities, such as knowing how to read braille, or American Sign Language.

“This is something that we are just celebrating them and how amazing they are and the great work they are doing here, each one of them is unique, and creative and special and we love to celebrate that in here with them,” said Sharlyn Jackson, the librarian.

This is their fourth time doing this and she says the kids look forward to it all year.

