Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind gives students a magical experience for Halloween

This is their fourth time doing this and she says the kids look forward to it all year.
The Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind brings a magical experience for Halloween.
The Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind brings a magical experience for Halloween.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In celebration of Halloween, The Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind turned their library into a magical world for a day.

Hogwarts comes to Gooding, as the librarian says there are many similarities between Hogwarts and the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.

The first being all of the students are away from their parents. They also have special abilities, such as knowing how to read braille, or American Sign Language.

“This is something that we are just celebrating them and how amazing they are and the great work they are doing here, each one of them is unique, and creative and special and we love to celebrate that in here with them,” said Sharlyn Jackson, the librarian.

This is their fourth time doing this and she says the kids look forward to it all year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home
Nathanael Michael West
Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor
State playoffs first round: Southern Idaho high school football state playoffs, standings,...
State playoffs first round: Southern Idaho high school football state playoffs, standings, scores and highlights

Latest News

Raft River man accused of killing wife has jury trial rescheduled for 2023
Raft River man accused of killing wife has jury trial rescheduled for 2023
Idaho Supreme Court denies death penalty clemency for Gerald Pizzuto
Idaho Supreme Court denies death penalty clemency for Gerald Pizzuto
Beyond the grocery store, a local Dairy Farmer is bringing more options to the dinner table
Beyond the grocery store, a local Dairy Farmer is bringing more options to the dinner table
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday