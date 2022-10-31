BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho supreme court denies death penalty clemency for Gerald Pizzuto

The Idaho Supreme Court says it will not reconsider the clemency case of Gerald Pizzuto.

The decision means the state is free to continue pursuing the death penalty in his case.

Pizzuto, who has spent over 30 years on death row, was originally scheduled to be executed in June of last year for the killings of two gold prospectors near McCall in 1985.

He asked for clemency because of his terminal bladder cancer, among other health issues.

The Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole recommended his sentence be changed to life in prison.

But Governor Little rejected that decision, and the Idaho Supreme Court upheld his ruling.

