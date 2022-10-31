Jump Time Idaho hosts Halloween event this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Halloween weekend, and that means there are a lot activities happening around the Magic Valley

Jump time Idaho hosted their annual Halloween carnival today. The event featured numerous booths, pumpkin painting, and of course lots of costumes from both kids and workers, and discounts were available for those who did wear costumes.

“If they wear their costumes, they would get 2 dollars off,” said Kayla Gamester, the Manager of Jump Time Idaho Twin Falls. “We encourage everyone to dress up of course within our safety limits. We have bingo, kids’ cup pong, and coloring contest that we’ve been doing all month.”

If you missed out on the festivities this year, numerous other events are happening monthly at the facility. Click here for more information.

