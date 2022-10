Raft River, Castleford grab playoff-opening wins

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River Trojans won their 1A DI play-in game Saturday to advance to the 1A DI quarterfinals.

(7) Raft River 54, (10) Clearwater Valley 22

The Trojans will play two-seed Grace at Holt Arena this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

1A DII PLAYOFFS

Castleford 56, Clark Fork 0

The Wolves will travel to play Council Friday at 6 p.m. in a 1A DII quarterfinal.

3A PLAY-IN ROUND

(8) South Fremont 48, (9) Kimberly 14 (Video Courtesy: KIFI/KIDK)

(3) Bonners Ferry 21, (14) Wood River 7

