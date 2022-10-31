Raft River man accused of killing wife has jury trial rescheduled for 2023

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The jury trial for a Raft River man who is accused of killing his wife has been postponed until the Spring.

Jimmy Lee Murphy’s trial was vacated on Monday and is rescheduled for April 4th, 2023, in front of Judge Michael tribe.

The 32-year-old is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing his wife, Whitney, with a shotgun back on October 24th, 2014.

He also faces an attempted first-degree murder charge for shooting his neighbor that same day.

Murphy wasn’t arrested until last year following a multi-agency effort. He’s being held on a 2-million-dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.