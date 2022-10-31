Trunk or Treat Twin Falls sees large turnout Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday featured the annual trunk-or-treat on Main Street in Twin Falls. The event featured local businesses handing out candy to kids of all ages, aiming to provide a safer option compared to door-to-door trick or treating on Halloween.

Representatives from these businesses were happy to see a large turnout for the event, and were thrilled to see the numerous creative costumes.

“This is a big turnout,” said Kendra Verhoeven of K.R.S. accounting. “It’s like 4500 kids they were expecting, so we loaded up on candy, and we’ve got these reusable grocery bags.”

If you missed out on this year’s event, there’s no need to worry. Numerous other trunk-or-treat events are happening around the area. Click here for a full list.

