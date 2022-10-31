Trunk or Treat Twin Falls sees large turnout Saturday

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday featured the annual trunk-or-treat on Main Street in Twin Falls. The event featured local businesses handing out candy to kids of all ages, aiming to provide a safer option compared to door-to-door trick or treating on Halloween.

Representatives from these businesses were happy to see a large turnout for the event, and were thrilled to see the numerous creative costumes.

“This is a big turnout,” said Kendra Verhoeven of K.R.S. accounting. “It’s like 4500 kids they were expecting, so we loaded up on candy, and we’ve got these reusable grocery bags.”

If you missed out on this year’s event, there’s no need to worry. Numerous other trunk-or-treat events are happening around the area. Click here for a full list.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
Nathanael Michael West
Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor
State playoffs first round: Southern Idaho high school football state playoffs, standings,...
State playoffs first round: Southern Idaho high school football state playoffs, standings, scores and highlights

Latest News

Halloween Carnival
Jump Time Idaho hosts Halloween event this Saturday
ADPH is giving tips to help kids avoid getting cavities this Halloween season.
How inflation is impacting Halloween in Twin Falls this year
Yellow Brick Cafe
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
Elections
New website to target Idaho election misinformation