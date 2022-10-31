Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday Yellow Brick Café hosted a drag brunch and bingo, an all-ages event with drag queen performances accompanied by bingo and a bite.

Events like these have been under the spotlight across the country, and here in Idaho, there is even some talk of legislation seeking to limit or eliminate performances like these altogether.

As KMVT has reported, the Idaho Family Policy Center has confirmed it is working on a bill to ban public drag performances in 2023.

But for those behind the event there is a belief that there are misconceptions about what drag events are and how significant they can be for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think there are a lot of rigid ideas of what drag is and what it’s for and where it’s done,” said Avery Rae, “but the reality of it is these are some of my favorite shows to host because we get to have fun and do things that are accessible to everybody.”

Events like these occur regularly in the Magic Valley and groups like Southern Idaho Pride and local drag performers say they will continue to advocate for their legality.

