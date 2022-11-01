CSI ready to showcase outside shooting, efficient offense, and effort in season opener Wednesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting this week, the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) men’s basketball team will play 10 home games in the next four weeks.

The Golden Eagles kick off their season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against Central Arizona.

“I think we’re all excited, we’ve all got great energy, we had some good practices last week leading into this week, so I think everyone’s just excited to get the season rolling,” said freshman Garrett Hawkes.

Head Coach Jeff Reinert says to expect a team with much more shooting than in recent years, especially with Minico product Kasen Carpenter and Rigby graduate Britton Berrett.

“You’re gonna see these guys shoot, and shoot with range, and you’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, they really shoot it deep,’ so I just hope they make more than they miss,” Reinert said.

But, the flow of the offense early on will go through Robert Whaley, the versatile Forward and UNLV commit.

“He’s probably one of the best power forwards in the country, if not the best,” Reinert said.

Coach Reinert is also excited about 6-foot-8-inch guard Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who can play anywhere on the floor.

“They’re gonna see me play with a lot of intensity, they’re going to see dunks, 3-point shots, playmaking, all things of that nature”

Expect Nate Meitoff, Ga’Khari Lacount, and Joel Armotrading to make an early splash as well, but for team success, all these guys have to move together.

“We want to win a national championship, but we wanted to know what that meant, like what are we willing to do to win a national championship,” said Whaley. “We said a lot of things, we said being dogs on the floor, playing with our hearts, playing as hard as we can.”

But coach knows, there are a lot of boxes to check before winning a national title.

“Our goal is always to win the Scenic West Conference, that’s an expectation, and a tradition that’s been here for a long time,” Reinert said. “Our guys believe they’re a national championship-type team, but we’ve got a ways to go to get there before we can seriously talk about that.”

