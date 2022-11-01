Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’

A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash. (Source: KHOU, COURTNEY, WITNESS, CNN, Courtney/witness)
By Janelle Bludau
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A driver in Houston says his car was destroyed in a road rage attack.

According to Emmanuel Escot, he was minding his own business when the incident happened.

“The guy came over and swerved into my lane, causing a collision,” Escot said. “When he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic.”

Escot said the situation escalated quickly.

“He jumped on top of my car several times,” Escot said.

A witness nearby named Courtney said she was working when the incident unfolded.

“I heard the crash, and I saw the guy jump on the windshield. That’s when I pulled out my phone,” Courtney said.

The woman shared a video of what she saw that day. The other driver can be seen visibly upset in the video while attacking Escot’s vehicle, which included ripping the door handles off the car.

“He basically wanted to kill the car with his own car,” Escot said.

According to Escot, the other driver also turned his anger onto him by pushing and kicking him in the road.

“When he found out that I wasn’t going to fight him back, that’s when he turned around and tried to demolish my car,” Escot said.

The other driver eventually got into his car but then returned, crashing into Escot’s car.

“He left, came back, did a head-on collision into my car,” Escot said.

Witness video showed the other driver appearing to jump on Escot’s hood while kicking his windshield.

“I don’t know anything about the guy,” Escot said.

The other driver reportedly returned one more time and hit Escot’s car twice before driving away from the scene.

“He left, and police came five minutes later,” Escot said.

The witness, Courtney, said the other driver seemed too dangerous to get involved.

“He just didn’t seem like he wasn’t in his right mind; he was going crazy,” she said. “The best I could do was get evidence for him.”

Escot said he hopes the video and evidence collected could help police find the man who did this to his car.

“I am OK. That’s the most important part,” Escot said.

Houston police said they are currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KHOU CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Brick Cafe
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home

Latest News

An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.
‘Tragic loss’: 2 children killed in off-road crash over holiday weekend
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Nurse accused of sexual assault while working at Colorado hospital