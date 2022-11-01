Sullivan, Michael

JEROME—Michael “Mike” Sullivan, 69, passed peacefully at his home in Jerome, ID, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Born to Paul and Sheila Kelton Sullivan in Rupert, Idaho on February 24, 1953. Mike attended St. Nicholas Catholic School in Rupert and graduated from Jerome High School in 1971.

Mike had many jobs in his life from tending the family farm in his youth to working at the KOA in Jerome. Mike worked for, and sometimes lived with Ralph Peters and his family. He was very adept at mechanics and loved to work on and ride his Harley Davidson. So much so that he opened the Twin Falls Motorcycle and Supply store on 2nd Ave. in the 1980′s where a tradition was started “Whiskey Thursdays”. Mike went on to work for 20 years as a machinist for Spears Manufacturing.

Mike was married to Sandy Anderson with whom he had children, Jacob and Jenny. Sandy brought to the marriage a stepson, Jason Suter. They were later divorced.

Mike met Carol Nutting in 2008. They were married in 2010 and included adult children, Jimmy Elliot and GW McIver to his family.

Mike leaves behind his wife, Carol, his son Jake, and his daughter Jenny (Zach) Anderson, his grandchildren Canon, Claire and Ellis Anderson, all of Boise. His two step-sons, Jimmy Elliott and Jason Suter. His sister Julie (Steve) Pence, Casey and Regan, his sister Becky (John) Dean and her daughter, Emily.

He was preceded in death by both parents, sister Victoria, niece Sarah Dean and his stepson GW McIver. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary B. Nutting, who Mike said he had dated while dating his wife, Carol.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 1PM to 4PM in the community room of Rosenau’s Funeral Home and Crematory, 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.