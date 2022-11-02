29 unclaimed remains laid to rest in Twin Falls County

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office has been taking care of the remains of 29 unclaimed people, and on Wednesday they were given a final resting place.

When the Filer Cemetery became a Maintenance District in 2018, the cemetery dedicated one section to people who haven’t been claimed by anyone.

On Wednesday, 29 of those people were given a ceremony, attended by Twin Falls County officials, state officials, and citizens.

Pastor Jim O’Donnell gave the sermon and spoke about a few of the people that he could learn about, one was a homeless man, and another was a married couple.

“They did matter, even though someone may not care, even though they were left and abandoned, we care today,” said O’Donnell.

“I don’t really have the words for it, it is just outstanding, it gives closure for one thing, but they are people,” said Brad Lancaster, Caretaker of the Filer Cemetery.

Some of these remains have been in the care of the Twin Falls Coroner since the 1980′s.

