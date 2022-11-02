Behind the Business: Tommy’s Express Car Wash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Vanderpoel family was working in ag, but they had bigger dreams than that.

“It was actually a lifelong dream of my husband’s to open and start a carwash and diversify and do something different,” said Carolen Vanderpoel, Co-Owner of Tommy’s Express.

Since then, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, on the corner of Washington and Cheney, has really taken off

“The community has been awesome, we’ve got tons of support all over town, people come up to us all the time and say they love the car wash,” said Vanderpoel.

In fact, business has been so great, that the Vanderpoels are now expanding into Jerome.

“Our Jerome location is underway. slow process as always but it is underway, we’ve broke ground there and we should see that location open in 2023,” said Vanderpoel.

Their commitment to the community is what makes them most unique.

“Giving back to our community, that was something that was intentional when we built the business…to be able to give back,” said Vanderpoel.

And one way they’ve given back? Partnering with PSI on their pink can initiative. For $50, customers can swap their old garbage for a pink one.

“We figured ‘what a better spot than a very busy place where it’s very visible for everybody to see,” said PSI Sales Manager, Lin Gowan.

And the initiative has been very successful.

“Last year we gave 23 thousand dollars to the St. Luke’s Foundation just from the pink can dump breast cancer campaign,” said Gowan.

And this issue really hits home for vanderpoel.

“We have lost family members due to breast cancer so this is obviously near and dear to our hearts. Hopefully we can just be an encouragement and a light to some of the people around town that need help,” said Vanderpoel.

