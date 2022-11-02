The Buhl School District is looking at a four-day week, is seeking public input

There is a special board meeting Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. at the Buhl High School Auditorium to hear from the public.
Buhl School District looking to go to four-day week, is seeking public input
Buhl School District looking to go to four-day week, is seeking public input(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District is looking into the possibility of a four-day school week.

The superintendent for the Buhl School District says that the school board gets a lot of questions regarding a four-day school week, and they decided to investigate what that would mean for the district. Some of the reasons are because of teacher retention and recruitment.

Superintendent David Carson says this month is when they will be making a decision, so they can plan for next Fall.

There is a special board meeting Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. at the Buhl High School Auditorium to hear from the public, before they make their decision at their regular board meeting on the 21st.

“Yeah, it’s just focused to get public input, just to hear from anybody who wants to come, we’ve done survey’s we’ve done meetings with staff and community members, already part of that process we started in February, was working through all that,” said Superintendent Carson.

If this plan were to pass, they would have to adjust their schedules for each school to ensure there is enough time for each class.

No decision will be made until November 21st.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Brick Cafe
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home

Latest News

With colder temperatures moving in, it’s a good reminder to check your smoke alarms
With colder temperatures moving in, it’s a good reminder to check your smoke alarms
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
Watch out for driving hazards during the fall season.
AAA Idaho shares driving tips to stay safe with the changing seasons
Planned power outage announced for Bellevue residents Wednesday night
Planned power outage announced for Bellevue residents Wednesday night