The Buhl School District is looking at a four-day week, is seeking public input

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District is looking into the possibility of a four-day school week.

The superintendent for the Buhl School District says that the school board gets a lot of questions regarding a four-day school week, and they decided to investigate what that would mean for the district. Some of the reasons are because of teacher retention and recruitment.

Superintendent David Carson says this month is when they will be making a decision, so they can plan for next Fall.

There is a special board meeting Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. at the Buhl High School Auditorium to hear from the public, before they make their decision at their regular board meeting on the 21st.

“Yeah, it’s just focused to get public input, just to hear from anybody who wants to come, we’ve done survey’s we’ve done meetings with staff and community members, already part of that process we started in February, was working through all that,” said Superintendent Carson.

If this plan were to pass, they would have to adjust their schedules for each school to ensure there is enough time for each class.

No decision will be made until November 21st.

