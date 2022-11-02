Cole, Virgil Wendell

BURLEY—Virgil Wendell Cole, 82, of Burley, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at home with his wife, Connie, by his side.

Virgil was born July 12, 1940, in Heyburn, Idaho, to Wendell and Louise Smith Cole. He was the middle child and only son. Virgil grew up in Heyburn on the family farm, where he developed a love of horses and farming. He attended school in Heyburn and graduated from Minico High School in 1958. Virgil then attended Idaho State University.

In 1961, he married Juliene “Julie” Dawley, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and they were blessed with two sons, Steven Virgil and Douglas Gene.

In 1974, he married his soul mate, Connie Lu Carr, in Burley. With this marriage Virgil gained two sons, Robert Paul and Randy Layne. A God-given daughter, Michele Griswold Knopp, joined the family in 1986. Virgil and Connie raised their family in Burley, where Virgil worked for Boise Cascade Corrugated Containers for 44 years.

Virgil loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Virgil was also a talented artist and his paintings won many ribbons at the Cassia County Fair. He has made many great memories at the annual elk hunting trip with his sons and best friend, Dick Huzinga. He also made great memories fishing in his boat “Ms. Peaches” or on the ice.

Virgil was a member of the United Methodist Church and proudly served as the head usher and greeter for years.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Donna Dorsey and Linda Grundsman; brothers-in-law, Gene Dorsey, Ron Dockstader and Gordon Grundsman.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Cole, of 48 years; his sisters, Darl (Kim) Torgerson and Arlene Dockstader; his children, Steve (Robin) Cole, Doug (Julie) Cole, Rob Cole, Randy Cole, Michele (Kory) Knopp; grandchildren, Michael (Becky), Casey (Katelyn), Makenna, Jackson, Kinsley (Bobby) and Kevallyn; great-grandchildren, Preston and Kevin; God-given grandchildren, Keegan (Michelle, Konnor and Madisyn), Logan, Chancey (Dominic and Graysen).

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Burley United Methodist Church, located at 450 E. 27th St., in Burley. Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the Church.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Stewart North, Dr. Gregory Ball, Dr. James Spackman, and all of the Cassia Regional Medical Center Staff for all the care they have provided for Virgil for the past few years.

In lieu of flowers, Virgil requested donations be made to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief). These donations can be made at the United Methodist Church Office.

A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

