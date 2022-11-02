CSI women’s basketball wants to get back to the National Tournament for the third straight year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) women’s basketball program is coming off a 30-win season, a conference title, and a National Tournament appearance.

That pedigree is part of why CSI comes into this season as the number 10 team in the country.

This year though, the Golden Eagles return just two players with extended CSI experience: Courtney Stothard and Alyssa Christensen.

Head Coach Randy Rogers expects Christensen, a sophomore Boise State commit who averaged 8.1 points a game and shot 42% from 3-point range last year, to have a big impact.

“I think she’s kind of going to be our go-to kid,” Rogers said.

Having that role, though, means more responsibility for Christensen.

“I think it’s just been fun to like kind of be a leader, it has kind of put me more in a leadership role,” Christensen said.

The Golden Eagles will get other collegiate experience from five transfers, including two from conference rival Snow College.

Kennedy Eskelson was the Badgers’ second-leading scorer last year, and now she is excited to experience the CSI fanbase.

“There’s always fans here, like playing against CSI, there’s so many people, so I’m glad that they’re for me now, like for the team instead of against,” Eskelson said.

Those fans can expect a team that likes to shoot the ball and is ready to run.

“You have to kind of hold them back every once in a while, but they want to go, and I think we have multiple people that can play multiple positions,” Rogers said. “We can go big, we can go smaller out there on the floor, but I think our tendency is to play fast and get after it defensively.”

CSI’s goal is to get back to the National Tournament for the third straight year.

“I think one thing is we never give up, we’ve been down in some scrimmages where we should have lost, but we’ve always come back and won them,” Christensen said.

The Golden Eagles tip-off their season Thursday at 5 p.m. against Yavapai College at the CSI gym.

