Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two months, injured Buhl Firefighter Jared Nebeker has returned home.

Nebeker was injured in a horrific motorcycle accident back in late August and since then, he and his wife have been at the University of Utah Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries and rehabilitation.

He still has a long road ahead of him in his recovery, but he is happy to be at home with his children continuing with his healing.

