Local candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Education talks about upcoming election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Next week, Idahoans will have their say in who will be the next State Superintendent of Education.

Former Cassia County School District Public Communications Officer Debbie Critchfield is running as the Republican nominee to replace incumbent Sherri Ybarra, who she defeated in the primary.

Critchfield says she has four priorities, when it comes to using the 330 million dollars in K-12 funding approved by the state legislature this year.

“I think we need to look at staffing, classified staffing, staffing needs for special education, i think we take a look at facilities, there’s unfinished business with insurance, and a big piece to me needs to go toward supporting more vocational and career technical education,” said Critchfield.

Critchfield says a lack of strong leadership in K-12 education is what ultimately convinced her to run for this office.

She will be facing off against Democratic candidate Terry Gilbert.

