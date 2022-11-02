McIntosh Christensen, Nola

November 1, 2022, age 94
Nola McIntosh Christensen, a 94-year-old longtime resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Nov....
Nola McIntosh Christensen, a 94-year-old longtime resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Nola McIntosh Christensen, a 94-year-old longtime resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.

Nola was born March 18, 1928, in Oakley, Idaho, to Albert Melvin and Lois Mauretta Butler McIntosh.  She was raised in the Basin and attended school in Oakley.  She was a graduate of Oakley High School and completed her education at a business college in Provo, Utah.  She married her eternal companion, Ronal Eugene Christensen, on March 13, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple.  To this union five children were born. 

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings throughout her life.  She enjoyed serving in the community, her family, and her many hobbies.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Debra) Christensen, Rodney (Charlene) Christensen, and Julie (Murray) Baird all of Burley; a daughter-in-law, Linda Christensen of Burley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Retta Jean Jones, Roland McIntosh, and Darlene Limb; husband, Ronal Eugene Christensen; sons, Ronal McIntosh Christensen and Leon Dar Christensen; granddaughter, Jessica Rose Christensen; and grandsons, Andrew Leon Christensen, Christopher C. Darrington, and Joel Simon Christensen.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the loving and compassionate care given to Nola by the staff of Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Springdale, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Jay Christensen officiating.  Burial will be at the Basin Cemetery in Oakley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmusswilson.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Brick Cafe
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home

Latest News

Virgil Wendell Cole, 82, of Burley, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at home with his...
Cole, Virgil Wendell
Michael “Mike” Sullivan, 69, passed peacefully at his home in Jerome, ID, on Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Sullivan, Michael
We are sad to announce the passing of Marie Emily Hansen of Burley. She died at the age of 92,...
Hansen, Marie Emily
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Campbell, James