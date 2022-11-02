Planned power outage announced for Bellevue residents Wednesday night

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention Bellevue residents, there’s a planned power outage scheduled for Wednesday night.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that the outage will occur from 11 p.m. to between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The reason for the outage is due to a house being moved.

For more information, visit Idaho power’s website to check out the live outage map and sign up for text alert updates.

