Planned power outage announced for Bellevue residents Wednesday night
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention Bellevue residents, there’s a planned power outage scheduled for Wednesday night.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that the outage will occur from 11 p.m. to between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday.
The reason for the outage is due to a house being moved.
For more information, visit Idaho power’s website to check out the live outage map and sign up for text alert updates.
