Routine water-line maintenance causes multiple alarms to trigger in Twin Falls on Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department had its hands full Tuesday morning as a water line issue triggered alarms at several businesses.

According to Battalion Chief, Mitchell Brooks, the city’s water department was flushing a line, that triggered the water flow sensor around 11 a.m.

With the pressure dropping, this caused sensors to go off at Canyon Ridge High School and multiple Twin Falls businesses. Including Walmart, who quickly evacuated its patrons.

Chief Brooks complimented the store’s diligence in getting the customers out safely so crews could work. Customers were able to return to the store within the hour.

