Routine water-line maintenance causes multiple alarms to trigger in Twin Falls on Tuesday

The city’s water department was flushing a line, that triggered the water flow sensor around 11 a.m.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department had its hands full Tuesday morning as a water line issue triggered alarms at several businesses.

According to Battalion Chief, Mitchell Brooks, the city’s water department was flushing a line, that triggered the water flow sensor around 11 a.m.

With the pressure dropping, this caused sensors to go off at Canyon Ridge High School and multiple Twin Falls businesses. Including Walmart, who quickly evacuated its patrons.

Chief Brooks complimented the store’s diligence in getting the customers out safely so crews could work. Customers were able to return to the store within the hour.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Brick Cafe
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home

Latest News

Local candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Education talks about upcoming election
Local candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Education talks about upcoming election
Wood River Democrats go door-to-door to talk with voters about upcoming election
Wood River Democrats go door-to-door to talk with voters about upcoming election
Twin Falls County West juvenile courts.
Twin Falls Juvenile Courts to move to new location
There are now two daily flights from the Magic Valley Regional Airport.
Second daily flights out of Magic Valley Regional Airport starts this week