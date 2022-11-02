Twin Falls Juvenile Courts to move to new location

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County has been working to streamline the juvenile justice system in the area and that plan is finally coming to fruition.

Earlier this year, the juvenile detention facility was moved over to the County West building, but the juvenile court was still located on Wright Avenue.

But now, all of the juvenile services for the county will be in one central location, which will make it easier for the officials but also for the families. The court for juveniles is now on the County West property.

“Court process takes time, it takes time away from families, parents that have to work, kids that have to be in school, so anything to make that process more efficient is important, and this does that, having everything here, as soon as they are done with court we have to meet with them right afterwards, so now they just have to go across the parking lot as opposed to across the town,” said Kevin Sandau, the director of juvenile services.

Close to 20 kids are seen in the juvenile court on Monday’s and Wednesday’s.

Brent Reinke says this will be helpful for the county sheriff’s office as well, as evidence will now be stored in the Wright Avenue Center.

“But we will be utilizing that space, much differently, than it had been in the past, out on Wright Avenue and it makes good sense because it is land that the county already owns, is zoned correctly and the infrastructure is already in place, so we can build on that and take care of our needs for many years into the future,” said Brent Reinke, county commissioner.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the new juvenile court will open Thanksgiving week.

