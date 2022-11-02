Twin Falls Juvenile Courts to move to new location

All of the juvenile services for the county will be in one central location, which will make it easier for the officials but also for the families.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County has been working to streamline the juvenile justice system in the area and that plan is finally coming to fruition.

Earlier this year, the juvenile detention facility was moved over to the County West building, but the juvenile court was still located on Wright Avenue.

But now, all of the juvenile services for the county will be in one central location, which will make it easier for the officials but also for the families. The court for juveniles is now on the County West property.

“Court process takes time, it takes time away from families, parents that have to work, kids that have to be in school, so anything to make that process more efficient is important, and this does that, having everything here, as soon as they are done with court we have to meet with them right afterwards, so now they just have to go across the parking lot as opposed to across the town,” said Kevin Sandau, the director of juvenile services.

Close to 20 kids are seen in the juvenile court on Monday’s and Wednesday’s.

Brent Reinke says this will be helpful for the county sheriff’s office as well, as evidence will now be stored in the Wright Avenue Center.

“But we will be utilizing that space, much differently, than it had been in the past, out on Wright Avenue and it makes good sense because it is land that the county already owns, is zoned correctly and the infrastructure is already in place, so we can build on that and take care of our needs for many years into the future,” said Brent Reinke, county commissioner.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the new juvenile court will open Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Brick Cafe
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home

Latest News

Local candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Education talks about upcoming election
Local candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Education talks about upcoming election
Routine water-line maintenance causes multiple alarms to trigger in Twin Falls on Tuesday
Routine water-line maintenance causes multiple alarms to trigger in Twin Falls on Tuesday
Wood River Democrats go door-to-door to talk with voters about upcoming election
Wood River Democrats go door-to-door to talk with voters about upcoming election
There are now two daily flights from the Magic Valley Regional Airport.
Second daily flights out of Magic Valley Regional Airport starts this week