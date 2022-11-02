TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With colder temperatures moving in, it’s a good reminder to check your smoke alarms

In the past year, the American Red Cross helped more than 750 Idahoans affected by disasters, most of them home fires.

As you set your clocks back, test your smoke alarms to see if they work properly or need new batteries.

Officials recommend to install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms. Also, replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.

