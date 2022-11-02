Wood River Democrats go door-to-door to talk with voters about upcoming election

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election day is less than a week away and Idaho Democrats are mobilizing in an effort to make parts of the Wood River Valley stay blue.

The past weekend Democratic Candidates from around Blaine County, and even beyond, teamed up with volunteers to knock on doors and talk to voters about the upcoming election.

Blaine County Representative Ned Burns says Wood River Valley voters are concerned about education, waters issues and abortion rights this election.

Republican candidates in the Wood River have been making an aggressive push to turn parts of the area red, but Burns says he is not to concerned

“Signs don’t have the ability to vote. Only the voters have the ability to vote. The signs that are out for our opponents are public right away. They are not on people’s property, which are where all our signs are. Our signs are in supporters’ yards. Where we know we have votes inside those households.” Said Rep. Burns.

The election is on November 8th, which is next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.