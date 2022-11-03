CSI men’s basketball cruises to win in season-opener against Central Arizona

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 17 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team started their season Wednesday night with a win.

(17) CSI 103, Central Arizona 65

Rob Whaley had a team-high 16 points for the Golden Eagles. Hasan Abdul-Hakim and Britton Berrett added 14 points.

CSI is back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. against No. 12 Lee College at the CSI gym.

