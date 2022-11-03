Farm Fest of Hope to take place this weekend in Eden

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of people in Eden are giving back to the community this weekend.

Lola Fitzpatrick and Rellis Murphy say that they wanted to do something to give back to the community and to thank the farmers for all the hard work they do.

So, together will some local farmers, they are coming together to offer a meal to the community on Saturday.

People will get potatoes and lamb, pork, or beef, when they show up, and it will be held rain or shine.

They say this is open to the Eden and Hazelton community.

“It’s all for the community, there will be different animals, out so they can get out and pet the animals and stuff if they are willing to brave the cold,” said Rellis Murphy.

It will be located at 924 Valley Road in Eden beginning at 2:30 on Saturday.

They hope this will become an annual event.

