How rising interest rates are impacting Idaho’s population growth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 census data shows Idaho as the second fastest growing state in the United States, behind only Utah. Idaho gained just under 300,000 people - a 17.3% increase. Homes were needing to be built to meet this increased demand.

“At the peak period, we issued about almost 100 new home construction permits per month for a few months consecutively,” said Twin Falls city spokesman Josh Palmer.

2021 continued to see very high demand for new home construction. Since this spring, however, things have gone in another direction.

“Year to date now, we have approved about 150 new home construction permits,” Palmer said. “Compared to last year in 2021, we had issued almost 500.”

Early on in 2022, slight decreases began to occur. New city data, however, now shows a drop of nearly 70% from 2021 to 2022. Looking at stats from the most recent month of data available, Twin Falls saw a decrease of just over 90% from 2021 to 2022. Yuri Galeev, a contractor we spoke to, says dropping demand due to higher interest rates is one of the main factors behind this.

“With recent higher rates, we’ll obviously see a slowdown in the new construction market,” he said.

According to Galeev, more and more people are turning toward another way of investing into homes and property.

“We expect that the home improvement market will stay at least on the same level,” Galeev said.

While data does show a slight drop in remodeling permits, city officials say the amount of different permits involved in remodeling makes this slight drop insignificant, especially compared to the drop in new home construction.

“We’ve seen about a 20% decline in all that,” Palmer said. “So that’s not significant when we’re looking at new home construction, which has declined far more.”

So what does this mean for the future growth of Idaho? According to one study, the Gem State has dropped 6 spots to number 8 as far as fastest growing states. However, Palmer says it’s hard to say now.

“Certain sectors follow each other, so if you have a new business that comes in, especially a larger new business like Clif or Chobani, what you’ll start to see is a swath of new home demand,” he said. “This brings in a new population typically, and new commercial follows that. We haven’t seen that type of reciprocating effect yet.”

