Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.
Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.(Lyft)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 employees, as it tries to lower operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs.

The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Brick Cafe
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween

Latest News

Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito’s family sue police over response to domestic call
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russian prison
43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use