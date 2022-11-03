Poll Workers prepare for upcoming election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In preparation for next week’s election, poll workers are hard at work making sure everything is ready.

That includes their training that each poll worker must complete.

In Twin Falls County this year there were two days of training Wednesday and Thursday at the Herrett Center at CSI.

The poll worker training is run by Twin Falls County officials, who say it is required for every poll worker ahead of each election.

For this election there will be close to 250 people working the polls.

“These people are in positions on election day to administer the election, to make sure people are in the right polling place, that they are issued the correct ballot, that they are able to vote their ballot in secrecy, and deposit it into the ballot box,” said Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk.

One poll worker says this will be her second time working an election and she recommends other people volunteer their time as well.

“People are fantastic that come in, the people I work with make it so much fun, they are long days, but it just happens so fast, and comes and goes that it just flies by,” said Michelle Koepnick, a poll worker.

Early voting ends this Friday at 5:00 p.m. and election day is next Tuesday. Polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

