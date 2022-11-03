Twin Falls County hosts town-hall meeting to discuss election integrity

Around 70 people showed up to the meeting. Many took the opportunity to speak directly to the elected officials and voice their opinions and concerns.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:04 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the election less than a week away, Twin Falls County officials took the opportunity to host a town-hall style meeting to discuss the overall integrity of the November 8th election.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall, County Clerk Kristina Glascock, and District 24 Representative Glenneda Zuiderveld hosted the meeting in a packed Planning and Zoning conference room inside County West on Wednesday night.

All three officials outlined how their agencies are working hard to make sure that the 2022 General Election is safe, fair, and accounted for correctly.

Around 70 people showed up to the meeting. Many took the opportunity to speak directly to the elected officials and voice their opinions and concerns.

Commissioner Hall says that county election officials have been working diligently for months to ensure that the election in Twin Falls County will have the highest level of integrity and that voters should be confident in the county’s election process.

Hall even stated that the State of Idaho will randomly select counties to conduct voter audits after elections. He says that they are so confident that he, and the other County Commissioners, will request the state to audit Twin Falls County, even if not selected.

