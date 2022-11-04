Acequia polling location moved following damage to building

ACEQUIA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election officials in Minidoka County are working to move a polling location after a vehicle crashed into the front of Acequia Elementary School on Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, Minidoka County said that due to unfortunate events at the Acequia polling location, that polling spot has been moved to Rupert Elementary Gym, at 202 18th Street in Rupert, formally known as “Big Valley School”.

Crews worked through the night to ensure the school was secure.

