Albertsons sued to prevent paying dividends to shareholders

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Attorneys’ General of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to block the payment until the Attorneys General have reviewed Albertsons’ proposed merger with Kroger Co.

The lawsuit is the second this week seeking to delay the dividend payment.

The State of Washington’s Attorneys General Bob Ferguson filed a similar lawsuit in state court Tuesday.

Boise-based Albertsons said both lawsuits are without merit. Kroger announced its plan to buy Albertsons for $20 billion last month.

The merger agreement included a special dividend of up to $4 billion (or $6.85 per share) that Albertsons is scheduled to pay its shareholders Monday.

