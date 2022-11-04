American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An American Falls teen died Friday morning following a fatal crash in Minidoka County.

The County Coroner identified the driver as 18-year-old Dylan Merritt.

The Idaho State Police say Merritt was headed east on I-84 in a Dodge Ram at 2:30 a.m. when officials say he overcorrected and rolled into the median.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt and died of his injures at the scene.

One lane of I-84 was blocked for approximately three hours. T

he crash remains under investigation.

