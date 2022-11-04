American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
The teen was not wearing a seatbelt and died of his injures at the scene.
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An American Falls teen died Friday morning following a fatal crash in Minidoka County.
The County Coroner identified the driver as 18-year-old Dylan Merritt.
The Idaho State Police say Merritt was headed east on I-84 in a Dodge Ram at 2:30 a.m. when officials say he overcorrected and rolled into the median.
One lane of I-84 was blocked for approximately three hours. T
he crash remains under investigation.
