Boise State and BYU meet on the gridiron for last time in the foreseeable future Saturday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State-BYU football rivalry will have its last scheduled installment this Saturday.

The Broncos and Cougars will play for the 11th-straight season, but with BYU’s move to the Big 12 next season, there is less space on BYU’s schedule.

Saturday at 5 p.m. at Albertson’s Stadium, (6-2) Boise State will host (4-5) BYU. The Broncos have won four straight games, while the Cougars have lost four in a row.

But, for a rivalry game, throw out the records.

“Whether we’re playing down there or we’re playing up here, this is always a game where the atmosphere in the stadium is very electric, there have been some very close games, and again it comes down to a few plays here, and there,” said Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Boise State is now an eight-point favorite in the game.

Boise State has won eight of the 12 all-time meetings, including last year in Provo.

The game will air on Fox Sports 2.

