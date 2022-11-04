CSI men outlast No. 12 Lee, CSI women handle Yavapai

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 17 College of Southern Idaho (CSI) men’s basketball team survived a late comeback attempt from No. 12 Lee College to move to 2-0 on the season Thursday night.

(17) CSI 81, (12) Lee College 77

Hasan Abdul-Hakim led the Golden Eagles with 18 points. Rob Whaley had 17 points, and Ga’Khari LaCount added 16 for CSI.

The Golden Eagles play No. 6 Odessa at the CSI gym Friday at 7 p.m.

CSI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(10) CSI 69, YAVAPAI COLLEGE 46

The Golden Eagles cruised in their season opener. Livia Knapp had 14 points to lead CSI, while Kaylee Headrick added 12.

The Golden Eagles will host Justice College Friday at 5 p.m.

