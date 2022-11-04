Fit and Well Idaho: Lymphedema therapy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lymphedema is swelling due to build up of lymph fluid in the body. Now there is a physical therapy offered for people suffering from this.

Lymphedema can be caused from cancer, a wound, surgery, or a sports injury.

Lymphedema therapy can help move the excess fluid out of the body.

Lymphedema will be shown in the form of swelling in an arm or a leg and with this new physical therapy geared toward moving that fluid, it can help reduce the pain and swelling in that area.

“Coming back to this idea that lymphedema is essentially a protein rich fluid underneath the skin, if we can move that fluid out and make room for those positive mediators that help with healing of the skin bed, then we actually see quicker healing, more complete healing, that sort of thing,” said Sarah Armstrong, a lymphedema therapist at St. Luke’s.

There will be a lymphedema care and treatment talk to learn more about this on November 8.

