Idaho Dept. of Labor hosts Veterans Hiring Event in Twin Falls

The hiring event took place at the Twin Falls Reformed Church.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, The Idaho Department of Labor, CSI Workforce Development and Training, and Southern Idaho Economic Development hosted a hiring event aimed at matching veterans with companies looking to hire.

The Idaho Department of Labor holds this specific event directed toward veterans once a year, but it wasn’t just specifically for veterans. Anyone is welcome to attend these hiring events.

As a veteran himself, Joe Lozano from the Idaho Department of Labor says, events like these are an excellent way to show support for those how have served in America’s Armed Forces.

“I’m a veteran myself, so a lot of veterans getting out of the service are looking for work because they are going on to that next part of their life. We also have local veterans that are retired, or have been retired, that have been working different jobs and now they’re looking at doing something different. So, we’re always trying to support or veteran community.” Said Lozano.

Around 15 companies attended the one-day event. But just because you missed this one, doesn’t mean you can’t utilize the knowledge of the Department of Labor.

Officials say you can stop by their office, during business hours, any time of the week and sit down with a professional to see what job suits you best.

You can learn more about the Idaho Department of Labor by clicking here.

