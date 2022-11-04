Idaho Food Bank Fund announces 2022 grant recipients

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of their 2022 grants targeted to support nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating, and relieve hunger.

Thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund, this year 47 organizations across the state received grants to further their work to solve hunger in Idaho.

The grants totaling $233,900 were specifically allocated to help recipients operate programs, purchase food, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and to promote or provide nutrition education for underserved and marginalized Idahoans.

Passed by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009, the Idaho Food Bank Fund provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief.

The Idaho Foodbank serves as the official fiduciary agent and partners with Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to administer the awards annually.

“Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.”

Five organizations in South Central Idaho were given grants this year.

Please see below for the complete list of South-Central Idaho grant recipients. We encourage you to contact these organizations to get further information on their grant projects and how they serve the community.

- Helping Hearts and Hands $2,000

- Camas County Senior Citizens Association $2,000

- Martha & Mary’s Food Pantry $1,750

- Mustard Seed Ministries $7,500

- Voices Against Violence $7,500

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.