Officials say now is the time to prepare for winter viruses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is reminding people about staying vigilant with your health practices as we get closer to winter.

Although less people are getting severe cases of COVID-19 right now, that doesn’t mean it isn’t around.

Since October 26, there have 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

And, with flu season as well as other seasonal illnesses, SCPHD says it is important to not forget about all the practices that went into place ahead of the holiday season.

“But it is really important to understand that COVID hasn’t gone away, are we as worried about it as we were before, no, because it’s not killing as many people and it’s not getting people as sick as it was before, but it will still disrupt your life if you’re not careful and if you don’t take precautions and nobody wants that,” said Brianna Bodily, the spokesperson for SCPHD.

She says the best way to do that is by getting your updated COVID-19 booster and flu shot, both of them take two weeks to be fully effective.

