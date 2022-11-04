Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Twin Falls Farmer’s Market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter is here in southern Idaho and for this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture we take a look at a summer fixture that is coming to an end.

The Twin Falls Farmers Market opens each year on Mother’s Day weekend and, weather permitting, continues right through the end of October. Meaning this past weekend was the last for 2022.

For the first year, the market was held in the front of the Magic Valley Mall and President Sabrina Davis tells KMVT it led to improved visibility and business for vendors.

But with the market season coming to an end, vendors will need to look to other venues for sales potential.

“When the market ends, a lot of them will go to different craft shows. You’ll see them at CSI, you’ll see them at local craft shows, it kind of varies where everybody goes and what they want to do. Some vendors say, ‘that’s enough I’m done ‘til next year,” said Davis.

Not only does the market provide a business location for vendors, but Davis also says the community within the market is strong. Saying those who set up shop together each week become more than just booth neighbors.

“It’s been wonderful. When you’re in a time of need they come together, and I’ve had the huge support of this market. I would not have made it this year if it was not for them,” added Davis.

For vendors who choose to continue sales into the new year there will be events throughout the winter for booths to be set up. Including the annual Harvest Festival at the CSI Expo Center the weekend of November 11th.

