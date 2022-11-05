52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 26

It’s also important that you have sufficient supplies for a full 72 hours.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:38 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a 72-hour preparedness kit, one of the most important items to have is a first aid kit. The essentials include bandages, gauze, and surgical tape.

Sanitizing products such as alcohol wipes, or hand sanitizer are also important to have in your kit.

Emergency management officials say it’s important that the kit is affordable and manages the best possible care for you or your family’s specific needs.

“When you put one together you must be able to put it in an inexpensive Rubbermaid box or something that can be contained from the elements like moisture, heat, and cold,” said Twin Falls County E.M.A. coordinator Jackie Frey.

