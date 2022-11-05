How farmers have dealt with high interest rates, inflation, and drought

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is one of the most agriculturally abundant states out there. In fact, the state was number one this in terms of production for potatoes, barley, alfalfa, peppermint oil, and food trout. That hasn’t come without some hardships though.

“The drought and the economy has been both a double-edged sword for producers,” said Jason Fellows, a first generation farmer and rancher.

Fellows, a farmer of 11 years now, has faced taking out operating loans each year, as most farmers do. However, with massive interest rate hikes seen to try to combat inflation, he has had to face an added challenge over the last year.

“We’re talking 9% on an operating loan,” he said. 9% is a ton of money when you consider that farmers and ranchers are living off of 2 to 3% margins off of the goods that they produce.”

According to Fellows, rising costs of goods has also had a highly negative impact.

“We’re working on a lower slimmer margin because our inputs have cost so much,” he said. “Price of hay is $250/ton. Those cows that eat the same amount per ton. You can’t ration those cows to be able to get the same weight.”

With a historic drought continuing to impact the region, a typical solution to the inflation has become more difficult to come by.

“The way you sometimes are able to get out of inflation is to be able to produce more.” Fellows said. “With the drought, unfortunately we’re not able to produce more. In fact, a lot of people had to cut their production just because they didn’t have the water.”

After speaking to many farmers and ranchers, they say they’re a resilient bunch. Most have plans in place to be able to make ends meet. Fellows says for him, it’s been very important to have a good relationship with his bank.

“I think your banker is a really good asset for you to look at strategically put a plan together,” said Fellows. “You’ll be able to see how you kind of roll your assets around.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.