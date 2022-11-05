Joel Armotrading comes up big as CSI beats Odessa in a nailbiter
CSI is now 3-0 on the season
Nov. 5, 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team beat the No. 6 team in the nation Friday night.
(17) CSI 63, (6) Odessa 62
Joel Armotrading put the Golden Eagles ahead with under a minute left and then blocked an Odessa shot as time expired.
CSI went 3-0 in the first week of the regular season.
The Golden Eagles are back in action Thursday at the CSI gym against Central Wyoming at 7 p.m.
