Joel Armotrading comes up big as CSI beats Odessa in a nailbiter

CSI is now 3-0 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team beat the No. 6 team in the nation Friday night.

(17) CSI 63, (6) Odessa 62

Joel Armotrading put the Golden Eagles ahead with under a minute left and then blocked an Odessa shot as time expired.

CSI went 3-0 in the first week of the regular season.

The Golden Eagles are back in action Thursday at the CSI gym against Central Wyoming at 7 p.m.

