Two area dogs in need of a temporary home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala.

Interested residents would need to take care of the animals through August of 2023. The dogs are looking to stay at a home together. Both animals get along well with cats, other dogs, and people.

“We do have a very good vetting process or screening process if you will for fosters,” said Pact For Animals Executive Director Betsy Kilkenny. “Just because you want a dog doesn’t mean we’re going to give you a dog. We also have to make sure that it’s going to be an appropriate foster family match and you’re going to be able to take care of that.”

All expenses, including food, vet care, and meds will be handled by the owner.

