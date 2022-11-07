The 15th Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference wraps up in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —– The 15th Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference, sponsored by Saint Alphonsus, wrapped up this weekend in Sun Valley. It ran from Thursday-Saturday. It’s not quite the 15th Annual, since there was no conference the past two years due to the pandemic.

As the region’s most advanced Trauma Center, Saint Alphonsus believes it’s important to help train rural and back country first responders, who are crucial in treating and stabilizing patients injured in accidents (ski, hunting, ATV, etc.) or who suffer cardiac arrest or other illnesses. The best treatment provided in the field improves a patient’s chance of survival when they arrive at Saint Alphonsus’ trauma center, where they are treated by top-notch surgeons, intensivists and medical teams.

\More than 450 people attended, participating in training sessions and seminars covering a wide range of wilderness medicine topics, including chest trauma, triaging patients, treating dislocation injuries, innovative splints and litters, blocked pediatric airways, pediatric opioid overdose, dangerous pregnancies/deliveries, burn treatment and even canine first aid. Additionally, sessions included self-care for first responders, wilderness medicine and stroke/trauma.

“If we are not helping our partners train, our partners the resources to do this work. We are not doing our job as a leader in trauma,” said Dr. Parker Fillmore, MD, Trauma Medical Director at Saint Alphonsus.

Additionally, Lincoln County Advanced EMT Chad Cullip said, “This conference actually gave three of our employees scholarships to attend. This training is just invaluable. no price tag we can put on it.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.