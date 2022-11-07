Ammon Bundy supporters gather in Twin Falls for last push before election day

About a dozen Ammon Bundy supporters gathered at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Pole Line.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — About a dozen Ammon Bundy supporters gathered at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Pole Line on Sunday to make a last push as we head into election week.

Waving both American flags and those with the gubernatorial candidate’s name emblazoned across them, Bundy believers encouraged a chorus of honks and cheers from cars driving by.

With just two days remaining before Idahoans head to the ballot box, supporters of all candidates are in the final stretch and those at the event today believe their favorite candidate is in position to surprise the Gem State.

“Everybody driving by is honking and excited,” said Tiffany Hindman, who organized the event. “I think he has a really good chance, I think he’s going to pull a Trump, like in 2016, I think there’s a lot of people that are going to be surprised. I think he has more support than people realize.”

Concerns about election integrity are common among supporters of controversial candidates, like Bundy, all across the country.

When asked if Bundy supporters are prepared for the prospect of an Ammon Bundy loss come Tuesday, Hindman expressed doubt.

“I know I won’t. With all the momentum that he’s been gaining and all the events that I see that he has where people are standing outside buildings to listen to his message,” Hindman said. “I don’t trust elections.”

Ballots open in Idaho on Tuesday, follow KMVT for live updates, including live coverage from across the state.

