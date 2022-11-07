The Dietrich Blue Devils win Saturday to advance to the 1A DII state tournament semifinals

Three other area teams saw their season end at Holt Arena
On Saturday Dietrich moved on to the 1A DII state semifinals while three other District 4 teams saw their season end.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four area high school football teams played playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Holt Arena.

2A

West Side 31, Declo 10

1A DII

Dietrich 64, Rockland 14

Dietrich will play Garden Valley in a 1A DII semifinal Friday at Holt Arena at 8:15 p.m.

4A

Skyline 43, Twin Falls 21

1A DI

Grace 56, Raft River 26

