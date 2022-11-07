The Dietrich Blue Devils win Saturday to advance to the 1A DII state tournament semifinals
Three other area teams saw their season end at Holt Arena
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four area high school football teams played playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Holt Arena.
2A
West Side 31, Declo 10
1A DII
Dietrich 64, Rockland 14
Dietrich will play Garden Valley in a 1A DII semifinal Friday at Holt Arena at 8:15 p.m.
4A
Skyline 43, Twin Falls 21
1A DI
Grace 56, Raft River 26
