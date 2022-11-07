Fatal Crash Near Jerome

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m., east of Jerome, Idaho.(Credit: MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:23 PM MST
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m., east of Jerome, Idaho.

A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171, in Jerome County . The driver, a 28 year old female from Twin Falls, got out of the vehicle and began walking. She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by a 58 year old male from Kent, Washington.

She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The lane was partially blocked for approximately one and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

